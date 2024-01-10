Pistol shooter axed from Indian team over allegation of sexual harassment

A pistol shooter training for the Asian Shooting Championships, also doubling up a Paris Olympic qualifying event, in Jakarta has reportedly been excluded from the Indian team over an allegation of sexual harassment.



The shooter, named undisclosed, was supposed to contest in the 25m rapid-fire event. But the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) replaced him with another shooter due to the complaint, reported The Tribune.

The shooter surprisingly was absent from the preparatory camp of the Indian team being held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on December 29 and could not be traced till January 4.

The shooter's family remained mum on his whereabouts.

The NRAI issued a formal email, stating that the shooter was axed from the team due to the allegation and a strict action would be taken against the accused.

NRAI, however, initially refused to reveal the real reason for the shooter's removal from the squad. The national federation had earlier said that it was done on disciplinary grounds, refusing to reveal the real reason for its move.

“This is true that we have replaced a shooter for the Asia Olympics qualifiers. He went missing from the national camp for days,” NRAI secretary general K Sultan Singh told The Tribune.