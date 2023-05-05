Pilsen Grand Prix: Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in 10m Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary clinched the silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol on Thursday at the ongoing Grand Prix of Liberation 2023 in Pilsen, Czech Republic. The Indian narrowly missed out on first place after getting defeated by local Dubovy Jindrich with a final score of 16-12.

In the qualification, Chaudhary topped the charts with a score of 580-15x. Moreover, the Asian Games gold medallist also came out on the top in the ranking match with a commendable score of 254, 3.2 points more than Jindrich, who eventually clinched the gold medal in the final.

The 20-year-old returned to the podium after almost a year. In May 2022, Saurabh had clinched the mixed team pistol gold along with partner Esha Singh in the ISSF Junior World Cup which was held in Suhl, Germany. The Uttar Pradesh local's last individual medal came in April of last year during the national selection trials when he clinched the gold in the Men's 50m Pistol event.

In the 10m Air Pistol event, Saurabh last tasted a podium finish back in March 2022 at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo when the shooter won the gold medal.