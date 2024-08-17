London 2012 Gold Medalist Peter Wilson applies for Indian Shooting Coach Position

Peter Wilson, the renowned British double trap shooter and recent coach of Olympic gold medalist Nathan Hales, has expressed a keen interest in the Indian shooting coach position.

Wilson, a gold medalist from the 2012 London Olympics and holder of the world record in double trap, is aiming to contribute to the Indian team’s preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

At 37, Wilson has transitioned from being an elite competitor to a celebrated coach after the double trap event was removed from the Olympic roster.

Under his guidance, Nathan Hales clinched gold at the Paris Olympics, ending a 12-year drought for Great Britain in the event.

In an interview with PTI, Wilson shared his enthusiasm for working with the Indian team. “I have submitted my CV to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and am eagerly awaiting their response,” Wilson told PTI.

His vision includes not only preparing the senior shooters for the upcoming Olympics but also nurturing junior talents for long-term success.

Wilson, whose coaching philosophy emphasizes major international tournaments as crucial steps towards Olympic victory, is confident about adapting to India's sporting environment.

The NRAI has been without a foreign trap coach since Italy’s Marcello Dradi, who was the last to hold the position.

Current NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh confirmed receipt of Wilson’s application and stated that the decision on the new coaching setup would be made soon.

Singh noted that the timing of the selection might align with or precede the NRAI presidential election on September 14, depending on the urgency of the situation.

As India looks to enhance its shooting powers on the global stage, Wilson’s potential appointment could mark a significant step towards bolstering the country's competitive edge.