Shooting
'Starboy, comeback king,' social media reacts to Swapnil's historic bronze
Swapnil becomes India's third medalist at the Paris Olympics, winning the bronze medal in the men's 50m 3 position rifle event.
Swapnil Kusale created history by becoming not just the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the men's 50m 3 position finals, but also went one step ahead and finished as a bronze medalist with a brilliant performance.
Lingering between 5th and 6th across the kneeling and prone series, Swapnil showed his class in the standing series with consistent scores in the 10s.
His bronze medal is India's third in the Paris Olympics and is the third medal at the Paris Olympics in shooting.
This is India's highest medal tally (yet) in a single Olympic Games in shooting.
As usual, social media was ready and waiting to celebrate Swapnil's triumph:
Indian flag hoisted high at Paris yet again!
Legendary shooter Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore shared an ecstatic message on social media.
A familiar story
A railway ticket collector making India proud at the highest level of their respective sport? We have heard that before!
A big comeback
Swapnil's consistency was seen across the three positions, especially in the standing series, when others around him started faltering, he kept going and from 5th/6th, rose to 3rd swiftly.
Setting an example
The Union home minister Amit Shah shared a warm congratulatory message on social media, stating he has set an example for millions of sportspersons from India.
A special achievement
Former Indian shooter and World Cup medalist Joydeep Karmakar has coached Swapnil during his tenure as the Chief Coach of 50m Indian Shooting Team.
This victory was close to him as well, having seen Swapnil up close and he shares the same on social media.
Great resilience and skill, says the PM
The Prime Minister took to social media to congratulate the bronze medalist on his remarkable resilience as he became the first Indian Olympic medalist in this category.
Shooters leading the charge!
It is indeed the shooters who are leading the Olympic charge for the Indians, and the best part is we are far from done!
Slow and steady has won the race!
Swapnil's was not flashy, nor was he inconsistent. He kept doing his job quietly and the results spoke for themselves.
Starboy!
A historic selfie!
With the medals wrapped around their necks, the medalists of the 50m air rifle 3 positions savored the moment with a selfie.
Etched in history!
The Indian cricket team's official social media handle shared their congratulatory message for the Indian shooter.