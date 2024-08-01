'Starboy, comeback king,' social media reacts to Swapnil's historic bronze

Swapnil Kusale created history by becoming not just the first Indian to qualify for the finals of the men's 50m 3 position finals, but also went one step ahead and finished as a bronze medalist with a brilliant performance.

Lingering between 5th and 6th across the kneeling and prone series, Swapnil showed his class in the standing series with consistent scores in the 10s.

His bronze medal is India's third in the Paris Olympics and is the third medal at the Paris Olympics in shooting.

This is India's highest medal tally (yet) in a single Olympic Games in shooting.

As usual, social media was ready and waiting to celebrate Swapnil's triumph:

﻿Indian flag hoisted high at Paris yet again!

﻿Legendary shooter Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore shared an ecstatic message on social media.

The Indian flag has once again been hoisted in Paris! 🙌🇮🇳



Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale has won the bronze medal in the Men’s 50 meter rifle 3 Positions. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him! This is a moment of immense pride for all of us.



This achievement is not…

﻿A familiar story

﻿A railway ticket collector making India proud at the highest level of their respective sport? We have heard that before!

A story of being a Railway Ticket Collector to making Indians proud at World Stage 🇮🇳♥️



Swapnil Kusale has a similar story to MS Dhoni

﻿A big comeback

﻿Swapnil's consistency was seen across the three positions, especially in the standing series, when others around him started faltering, he kept going and from 5th/6th, rose to 3rd swiftly.

Swapnil Kusale going from 7th to 3rd position in last few rounds.

﻿Setting an example

﻿The Union home minister Amit Shah shared a warm congratulatory message on social media, stating he has set an example for millions of sportspersons from India.

Proud of you, Swapnil Kusale, for winning the bronze medal in the 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final event at the #ParisOlympics2024. You have set an example of triumph that will inspire millions to take on the challenges in the field of sports. Keep winning and continue to make…

﻿A special achievement

﻿Former Indian shooter and World Cup medalist Joydeep Karmakar has coached Swapnil during his tenure as the Chief Coach of 50m Indian Shooting Team.

This victory was close to him as well, having seen Swapnil up close and he shares the same on social media.

Very happy & emotional for Swapnil Kusale today. Qualifying for Olympic Finals in 50M events is always special as this event is not amongst the strongest challenge from India. Closely worked with him during my tenure as a Chief Coach of 50M Indian Shooting Team 2022-2023. Heres a…

﻿Great resilience and skill, says the PM

﻿The Prime Minister took to social media to congratulate the bronze medalist on his remarkable resilience as he became the first Indian Olympic medalist in this category.

﻿Shooters leading the charge!

﻿It is indeed the shooters who are leading the Olympic charge for the Indians, and the best part is we are far from done!

THIRD MEDAL FOR INDIA IN SHOOTING IN PARIS OLYMPICS 💪



- Shooters are leading the charge for India.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

THIRD MEDAL FOR INDIA IN SHOOTING IN PARIS OLYMPICS 💪

- Shooters are leading the charge for India.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Congratulations#SwapnilKusale#shooting#Olympics #Paris2024Olympic

﻿Slow and steady has won the race!

﻿Swapnil's was not flashy, nor was he inconsistent. He kept doing his job quietly and the results spoke for themselves.

Swapnil Kusale brings home another bronze for India. 🥉🥉



Started off slowly but then kept his composure to get into medal position.



Swapnil Kusale brings home another bronze for India. 🥉🥉

Started off slowly but then kept his composure to get into medal position.

What an amazing effort. Jai Hind!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳#OlympicGames #Paris2024Olympic

﻿Starboy!

Swapnil Kusale won 🇮🇳 3rd medal

& Shooting 3rd medal !

Swapnil won 🥉 with 451.4 !

Congratulations star boy

It's Swapnil Debut Olympics!

@KusaleSwapnil

Well done !

Swapnil Kusale won 🇮🇳 3rd medal

& Shooting 3rd medal !

Swapnil won 🥉 with 451.4 !

Congratulations star boy

It's Swapnil Debut Olympics!

@KusaleSwapnil

Well done !

He delivered when no one expected him to win medal !#Shooting || #Paris2024

A historic selfie!

﻿With the medals wrapped around their necks, the medalists of the 50m air rifle 3 positions savored the moment with a selfie.

SWAPNIL KUSALE - A selfie to remember in Indian Sports history ❤️

﻿Etched in history!

﻿The Indian cricket team's official social media handle shared their congratulatory message for the Indian shooter.

Etched in history!



Swapnil Kusale becomes the first Indian to win a medal in 50M Rifle 3 positions at the Olympics.



Etched in history!

Swapnil Kusale becomes the first Indian to win a medal in 50M Rifle 3 positions at the Olympics.

He bags the third bronze medal for India.#TeamIndia | #Cheer4Bharat | #IndiaAtParis24














































