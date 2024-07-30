Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 2
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shooting

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Sarabjot-Manu win bronze medal at air pistol mixed team - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action of the final airgun action at the Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Sarabjot-Manu win bronze medal at air pistol mixed team - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker to compete for bronze medal match at Air Pistol Mixed Team.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 July 2024 8:34 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the final day of Airgun shooting competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

India will play for the bronze medal match today against south Korea as the pairing of Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker will be in hunt for a medal at air pistol mixed team event at 1:00 PM IST.

On the other hand, shotgun action will continue today in men's trap qualification round while the first day of women's trap qualification will also start, starting from 12:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-30 06:00:38
>Load More
ShootingParis OlympicsIndia at Olympics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X