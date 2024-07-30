Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Sarabjot-Manu win bronze medal at air pistol mixed team - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action of the final airgun action at the Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the final day of Airgun shooting competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
India will play for the bronze medal match today against south Korea as the pairing of Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker will be in hunt for a medal at air pistol mixed team event at 1:00 PM IST.
On the other hand, shotgun action will continue today in men's trap qualification round while the first day of women's trap qualification will also start, starting from 12:30 PM IST.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2024 8:34 AM GMT
Tondaiman hits a perfect 25! But is it too late. Still on 25th position after 4 series
With just one series to go, Prithviraj's finals chances are really tough.
Although, he need another 25 jumps up to a decent ranking.
- 30 July 2024 8:10 AM GMT
Indian female shotgun shooters started poorly
Both Indian female shooters are outside top 20 after the end of first series:
At the end of first series:
Shreyasi Singh - 22 shots / currently on 21st position
Rajeshwari Kumari - 22 Shots / currently on 23rd position
- 30 July 2024 7:48 AM GMT
India won the bronze medal match after winning the thirteenth series
India 16-10 Korea
19.6 - 18.5
- 30 July 2024 7:47 AM GMT
Another one in pocket for Korea in high scoring series
India 14-10 Korea
20.8 - 21.0
- 30 July 2024 7:45 AM GMT
Korea still in hunt as they won the 11th series
India 14-8 Korea
19.3 - 19.8
- 30 July 2024 7:44 AM GMT
India just one series away from the Bronze medal
India 14-6 Korea
20.8 - 19.4
- 30 July 2024 7:43 AM GMT
India takes the ninth series by a whisker
India 12-6 Korea
20.5 - 20.4
- 30 July 2024 7:41 AM GMT
A poor 8.3 for Manu Bhaker as Korea wins another set
India 10-6 Korea
18.5 - 20.7
- 30 July 2024 7:40 AM GMT
A brilliant 10.6 for Manu Bhaker as India wins a low scoring round
India 10-4 Korea
20 - 19.7