Olympics 2024 Shooting: Indian skeet mixed team finish fourth, lose to China

The Indian mixed skeet team of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished fourth in the shoot-off with China, missing the bronze place by one point, at the Chateauroux on Monday.

After six intense series of shootouts, the Chinese skeet shooting pair of Yiting Jiang Jianlin Lyu won by the barest of margins, finishing 44-43 against the Indian pair.

🇮🇳 Result Update: Skeet Mixed Team Bronze🥉Medal Match👇🏻



Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan endure heartbreak against China🇨🇳 at #ParisOlympics2024💔



They missed out on a podium finish by 1 point.



Earlier, the duo became the first Indian🇮🇳 pair to play for a… pic.twitter.com/6a9zIYyWQ6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2024

After the first series, the Chinese were leading 8-7 but a wayward second series from Yiting Jiang, where she missed three of the four shots, brought the Indians back level at 13-13.



Both teams missed one shot a piece in the third series, and with the scores now tied at 20-20, the Chinese got ahead by one in the fourth series, after Maheshwari Chauhan missed a shot. The Chinese, however, had a perfect 8/8 in series four.

The last two series saw both teams shoot 16/16 and thanks to the slender advantage, the Chinese claimed the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 44, as opposed to India's 43.

Maheshwari shot a 21/24 and Anant Jeet finished with 22/24 in the shoot-out.

This was India's first-ever medal match in skeet after the Indian duo qualified for the bronze medal match during the qualification rounds. India and China finished joint third with 146 points and that called for a shoot-off for the bronze medal.

Maheshwari was the star of the qualification round, shooting 74/75, while Anant Jeet hit a 72/75.

With this, India's shooting campaign at the Paris Olympics ended. India won three bronze medals in shooting this time around.