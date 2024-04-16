Shooting
Shooter Palak Gulia stoked up after winning Paris Olympics quota for India
At just 18, Palak bagged India’s 20th Paris Olympics quota in shooting at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualifying event.
Palak Gulia, the 18-year-old star shooter secured India's 20th spot for the Paris Olympics by winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol category at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.
Kamonlak Saencha of Thailand secured second place, with Elmira Karapetyan emerging as the winner of the 10m Air Pistol Women category.
Speaking to the press after the game, Palak said "I feel good. It is possible because of the dedication and hard work everyone around me put in along with me".
"I don't want to imagine (experiencing the Paris Olympics). I just want to focus on my training and we will see how it goes," Palak said when asked about the feeling of qualifying for her first Olympics at the age of 18.
When asked about the pressure of coming into Rio knowing there was just one spot left, Palak remarked, "We knew coming into this tournament that there was only one spot left and we had to get it. I am thankful I was able to secure quota in this match."
This is her first individual senior medal at an international event. "It is my first medal in the ISSF category. It is a big achievement for me," concluded Palak.
Before Palak's quota, India won a total of 19 quotas with eight quotas in rifle, seven in pistol, and four in shotgun.