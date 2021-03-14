After 2 years, Pakistani shooter gets Indian visa for Shooting World Cup

The lone shooter representing Pakistan at the upcoming edition of the ISSF World Cup to be held in New Delhi has been granted a visa to compete in his event. Skeet shooter Usman Chand who currently ranks 108 in the world was granted a visa by the Ministry of External Affairs as per the latest report by the TOI.



The MEA undertook the decision to deny visas to Pakistani shooters in 2019 when the world cup was held in New Delhi. It was more of a political decision given that the Pulwama attack had taken place recently back then. As a result, the Indian government faced the wrath of the International Olympic Committee who undertook heavy sanctions and condemned the incident in light of denying sportsmen an equal opportunity to compete.

The upcoming World Cup is extremely important for shooters looking to secure rank based points and subsequent quotas for the Tokyo Olympics. It will take place from March 18 onwards.