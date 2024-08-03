Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Shooting

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Manu Bhaker in quest for her third medal - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action of the shooting program at Paris Olympics on Saturday, including the final of women's 25m pistol.

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Manu Bhaker in quest for her third medal - Blog, Scores, Updates
Manu Bhaker in action at the final of women's 25m pistol event.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 3 Aug 2024 7:00 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooters continues their impressive run and made it to another final at the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker, will be in action at the final of women's 25m pistol event at 1:00 PM IST. She will be going for a shot on her third medal at these olympics after winning two bronze earlier.

On the other hand, the shotgun action will continue with the skeet qualification round in both men's and women's category, starting from 12:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-03 06:30:57
ShootingParis OlympicsIndian ShootingManu Bhaker
