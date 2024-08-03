Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Manu Bhaker in quest for her third medal - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action of the shooting program at Paris Olympics on Saturday, including the final of women's 25m pistol.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooters continues their impressive run and made it to another final at the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.
India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker, will be in action at the final of women's 25m pistol event at 1:00 PM IST. She will be going for a shot on her third medal at these olympics after winning two bronze earlier.
On the other hand, the shotgun action will continue with the skeet qualification round in both men's and women's category, starting from 12:30 PM IST.
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2024 7:00 AM GMT
Skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon will kickstart their campaign today
The skeet women's competition to commence on Saturday with two Indian shooters in action
- 3 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the day
Women's Skeet Qualification Day-1 - 12:30 PM IST
Men's Skeet Qualification Day-2 - 12:30 PM IST
25m Women's Pistol Final - 1:00 PM IST
Men's Skeet Final - 7:00 PM IST