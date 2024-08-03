Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Manu Bhaker in quest for her third medal - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooters continues their impressive run and made it to another final at the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker, will be in action at the final of women's 25m pistol event at 1:00 PM IST. She will be going for a shot on her third medal at these olympics after winning two bronze earlier.

On the other hand, the shotgun action will continue with the skeet qualification round in both men's and women's category, starting from 12:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live updates here: