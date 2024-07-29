Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Ramita Jindal finished seventh at the final of women's air rifle women - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the third consecutive day at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

There are two important finals in women's and men's air rifle Individual event for India today. Ramita and Arjun Babuta will be in action at these finals respectively scheduled from 1:00 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker will return in action after winning the historic medal at Paris Olympics on Sunday. She will be competing at the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round partnering with Sarabjot Singh at 12:45 PM IST.

On the other hand, shotgun action will start today with the first day of men's trap qualification round, starting from 1:00 PM IST.

