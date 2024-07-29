Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Ramita Jindal finished seventh at the final of women's air rifle women - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the third day of shooting action at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the third consecutive day at the Paris Olympics on Monday.
There are two important finals in women's and men's air rifle Individual event for India today. Ramita and Arjun Babuta will be in action at these finals respectively scheduled from 1:00 PM IST.
Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker will return in action after winning the historic medal at Paris Olympics on Sunday. She will be competing at the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round partnering with Sarabjot Singh at 12:45 PM IST.
On the other hand, shotgun action will start today with the first day of men's trap qualification round, starting from 1:00 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 July 2024 8:00 AM GMT
Up Next: Men's 10m Air Rifle final at 3:30 PM IST
India's Arjun Babuta will be in action at the final, sighting for the second shooting medal for India at the Paris Olympics.
- 29 July 2024 7:55 AM GMT
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh into the Bronze medal match of air pistol mixed team
The Indian pairing of Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker has qualified for the bronze medal match of air pistol mixed team.
Manu - Sarabjot (580) finished 3rd - Into the Bronze medal match
Rhythm - Arjun (576) finished 10th - Missed out on the medal matches
- 29 July 2024 7:49 AM GMT
Ramita finished on 7th position with a 10,5 on shottoff,
Ramita finished on 7th position in the final after losing the shottoff for second elimination against Oceanne Muller of France.
Ramita (10.5) Vs Muller (10.8) - Shoot off