Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Anish, Vijayveer in action at men's 25m rapid fire pistol - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian men's rapid fire pistol shooters will be in action at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will be in action at the qualification round of men's 25m rapid fire pistol event, starting at 12:30 PM IST.

On the other hand, Maheshwari Chauhan will continue with second day of qualification round in women's skeet, sighting for a spot in final.

Catch all the live updates here: