Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Anish, Vijayveer in action at men's 25m rapid fire pistol - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live updates from the penultimate day of shooting action at Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian men's rapid fire pistol shooters will be in action at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will be in action at the qualification round of men's 25m rapid fire pistol event, starting at 12:30 PM IST.
On the other hand, Maheshwari Chauhan will continue with second day of qualification round in women's skeet, sighting for a spot in final.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-04 06:30:34
- 4 Aug 2024 7:40 AM GMT
Indian hockey men's team quarterfinal Vs Great Britain is about to start
Catch all the live updates of hockey coverage of The Bridge here:
- 4 Aug 2024 7:38 AM GMT
The athletics action is also starting for India
Catch all the live updates of Athletics coverage of The Bridge here:
- 4 Aug 2024 7:18 AM GMT
Vijayveer ends the first stage with a total of 293
Vijayveer shot a series of 97 in 4-second series to end with a good total of 293.
Finished the relay-1 in third position.
