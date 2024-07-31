Bg

Shooting

Catch all the live action of the first day of 50m 3P rifle event at the Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Aishwary, Swapnil in action at the 50m 3P rifle qualification - Blog, Scores, Updates
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action at the 50m rifle 3p qualification.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 July 2024 8:26 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the first day of 50m 3p rifle qualification event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be in action at the qualification round of 50m men's 3p rifle event, starting at 12:30 PM.

On the other hand, shotgun action will continue today with the final day of women's trap qualification, starting from 12:30 PM IST.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2024-07-31 06:20:20
Paris OlympicsShootingIndia at Olympics
