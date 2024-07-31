Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Aishwary, Swapnil in action at the 50m 3P rifle qualification - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action of the first day of 50m 3P rifle event at the Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Indian shooting contingent will be in action for the first day of 50m 3p rifle qualification event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be in action at the qualification round of 50m men's 3p rifle event, starting at 12:30 PM.
On the other hand, shotgun action will continue today with the final day of women's trap qualification, starting from 12:30 PM IST.
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
- 31 July 2024 8:12 AM GMT
Swapnil starts the standing round with a solid 98 in first series!
He is currently on 10th place and need another solid round to make it to the final.
- 31 July 2024 8:00 AM GMT
The quality of field is quite tough!
All the shooters are not letting any space and hitting 98 or 99 in the toughest standing field.
- 31 July 2024 7:48 AM GMT
With just one round to go, Indians are tightly holding to 10 position
After Prone Series:
Aishwary - 396 (25X) - Currently 6th
Swapnil - 395 (28X) - Currently 10th
- 31 July 2024 7:36 AM GMT
Aishwary continues to shine at Prone position
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar maintains his place in top 8 with a 199 prone series.
He has a total of 396 after two positions, standing position yet to go:
- 31 July 2024 7:20 AM GMT
Swapnil repeats an another good series 99! Jumps to sixth
After Kneeling:
Swapnil - 198 - Currently Sixth
Aishwary - 197 - Currently Ninth