Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Esha, Manu in action at 25m pistol qualification - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: The shooting program at Paris Olympics is coming to an end as the final two disciplines, 25m pistol and the skeet, to commence on Friday.

Manu Bhaker, who has already won two medals at Paris 2024 will be entering in her third and final event of the competition. She alongside Esha Singh will take part in women's 25m pistol qualification starting at 12:30 PM IST.

On the other hand, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will kickstart his campaign in the skeet men's qualification event as the day-1 will start at 1:00 PM IST on Friday.

Catch all the live updates here: