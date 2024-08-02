Shooting
Olympics 2024 Shooting Live: Esha, Manu in action at 25m pistol qualification - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action of shooting at Paris Olympics as final two disciplines, 25m pistol and skeet is starting on Friday.
Manu Bhaker, who has already won two medals at Paris 2024 will be entering in her third and final event of the competition. She alongside Esha Singh will take part in women's 25m pistol qualification starting at 12:30 PM IST.
On the other hand, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will kickstart his campaign in the skeet men's qualification event as the day-1 will start at 1:00 PM IST on Friday.
Catch all the live updates here:
- 2 Aug 2024 7:42 AM GMT
Excellent from Esha! Shot a perfect 100 in third precision series
Esha had a total of 291 from the precision round.
Currently, standing in second position in relay-1.
- 2 Aug 2024 7:06 AM GMT
Esha Singh to start the competition for India
Esha Singh is in the relay-1 of women's 25 Precision qualification.
Whereas, Manu Bhaker, who is in relay-2 will start later.
- 2 Aug 2024 6:10 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the day-1
Women's 25m Precision Qualification - 12:30 PM IST
Men's Skeet Qualification day 1 - 1:00 PM IST
Women's 25m Rapid Qualification - 3:30 PM IST