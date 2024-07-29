Olympics 2024 Shooting: Manu-Sarabjot to play mixed team bronze medal match

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Monday.

The other Indian team comprising Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished tenth and exited the competition.

Manu Bhaker, after winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics, with a bronze at the women's 10m air pistol, now has another chance at a medal.

The duo made a slow start and was placed eighth at the end of series one while the duo of Rhythm-Arjun was fifth at the end of series one.



The subsequent series saw a shift of gear from Manu and Sarabjot and by the end of the third series, they saw themselves in third place, qualifying for the bronze medal match.

They accumulated a score of 580-20x in their three series. The Turkish duo of Sevval Ilayada and Yusuf Dikec, with a score of 582-12x, finished first and equaled the Olympic record in qualification rounds of this category.

Unfortunately for Arjun and Rhythm, they could only manage a tenth-place finish with a score of 576-14x.

Manu and Sarabjot will play the South Korean duo of Ye Jin Oh and Wonho Lee in the bronze medal match tomorrow.