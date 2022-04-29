Why did Olympian Divyansh Panwar switch his shooting event at Khelo India Games?

"Several seniors and coaches have told me that if I start competing in 50m Rifle 3 Positions, it will also help me in 10m Air Rifle. I, obviously, want to keep my main focus on the 10m Air Rifle category, but I am ready to do anything which may help me in that event, so, I decided to start doing 50m Rifle 3 Positions as well. Both these events really support each other," he further added.

While Divyansh could not reach the final, finishing with a score of 566 in the Qualification Round of 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, he is hopeful that his presence at the KIUG 2021 will motivate young athletes from different parts of the country.



"When I was young, I also came from a small family, with big dreams. I idolised a lot of athletes, looked up to them, and took inspiration from them. I took inspiration from Apurvi Chandela - I really admired her patience, technique, and how she keeps herself calm at all times. I hope I can do the same for others," he said.



Divyansh also opened up on how the Khelo India scheme is giving a platform for young talent in remote parts of the country to make a name for themselves in the sporting world.



"Khelo India Games has become the main platform for athletes to make a name for themselves. Athletes coming from remote regions with little to no means can also get an opportunity to perform here and get highlighted. This tournament can open doors for anyone, which they never even thought were possible at one stage, just how it happened for me," he said.



"Athletes from every sport and every discipline are bound to come out from Khelo India University Games or Khelo India Youth Games," Divyansh added.

