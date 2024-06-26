NRAI initiates process to hire HPD, coaches for next Olympic cycle

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has begun the process of hiring high-performance managers and coaches for the next Olympic cycle.

The tenure of the current batch of coaches will end after the Paris Olympics on August 31.

Since a record 21 shooters qualified for the Paris Olympics from India, raising the hope for medals after the debacle of the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, all the coaches are expected to reapply for the posts of High-Performance Director, foreign and national coaches.

The NRAI will sign long-term contracts to keep them till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

High-Performance Director Pierre Beauchamp, two-time Olympic medallist Munkhbayar Dorjsuren, the team's foreign coach for pistol events, and Austria's Thomas Farnik, the team's foreign coach for rifle events, are currently overseeing the Indian team's preparations for the Paris Olympics.

The NRAI set July 31 as the last date for receipt of applications for the post of HPD, foreign and national coaches.

"The Sports Authority of India always follow the Olympic cycle in terms of hiring coaches and based on that we have advertised for the posts. Anybody who wants to render their services again will have to apply. The NRAI will discuss each and every case and based on the merit they will be selected," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said.

Whether the performances of Indian shooters in the Paris Olympics will be considered for acceptance or rejection of application, Bhatia said, "Naturally appointment will be valid from after the Paris Olympics. The contracts of the current set of coaches are till August 31."