NRAI implements strict guidelines for Olympic-bound shooters

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has rolled out stringent regulations for shooters bound for the Paris 2024 Olympics, including a prohibition on personal coaches and a media blackout, aimed at ensuring optimal readiness for the prestigious event.

In a detailed letter titled "NRAI Olympic Team Undertaking and SOP for Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Pistol/Rifle Teams," the NRAI outlined the new "national team protocol."

This protocol mandates that only NRAI-approved personal coaches and sport science consultants, who have signed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), may assist shooters. Unauthorized personal coaches, along with personal physios, nutritionists, and psychologists, are barred from the national team program.

The guidelines emphasize the need for effective organization, discipline, and a meticulously planned training program. According to the letter, the NRAI's objective is to "ensure the clarity of the training and readiness plan for Olympic Games Paris 2024 by the shooters and the National Team Coaches and Sport Science support."



One of the most notable restrictions is a complete media blackout for athletes, except for designated media days. Additionally, restrictions on shooters' movements abroad will be enforced, requiring permission from the Chief Coach or the High Performance Director (HPD), Pierre Beauchamp, for any activities outside the hotel.

Family members are also affected by these new rules. Parents are not permitted to stay with or visit shooters during camps or competitions, unless an exception is granted by the HPD and Chief Coach. This measure aims to maintain an undisturbed team environment.

The NRAI has also reinforced a strict code of conduct for team members, mandating punctuality and respectful behavior. Violations of the SOP could lead to disciplinary actions, including suspension. All athletes must submit a signed Code of Conduct cum Undertaking, which must be countersigned by parents for shooters under 18.