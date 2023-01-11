National Shooting Trials: Rudrankksh wins 10m Air Rifle second trial; Anjum loses

A day after losing the first trial to Lagad Sourav Gorakh, reigning World Champion Rudrankksh Patil bounced back to win the second Men's 10m Air Rifle National Selection Trials on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Patil defeated the 2016 Rio Olympian Chain Singh 17-13 in a closely fought final.

Earlier in the day, Singh had topped the semifinals with a score of 261 ahead of Patil's 260.9. Shahu Tushar Mane finished third with 259.7.

Hriday Hazarika, who once again topped the qualification round, ended fourth while Olympian Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar came seventh.

The winner of the first trial Lagad Sourav Gorakh finished a lowly 36th in the qualification round with a disappointing score of 623.3.

Anjum Moudgil loses

Olympian Anjum Moudgil, on the other hand, faced yet another defeat as Sift Kaur Samra won the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions second trial as well. She defeated Moudgil 16-14 in the final.

Both Samra and Moudgil were on a league of their own, as both of them topped the qualification as well as the semifinals of the event.

Results

Men's 10m Air Rifle T2: 1. Rudrannksh Patil, 2. Chain Singh, 3. Shahu Tushar Mane, 4. Hriday Hazarika

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: 1. Sift Kaur Samra, 2. Anjum Moudgil, 3. Shriyanka Sadangi, 4. Surabhi Rapole