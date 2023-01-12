National Shooting Trials: Mehuli Ghosh wins Women's 10m Air Rifle

Mehuli Ghosh, on Wednesday, topped the trial 1 of women's 10m air rifle at national shooting selection. The 22-year-old defeated R Narmada Nithin 17-9 in the final.

Earlier, both Ghosh and Narmada had finished level on terms with a score of 264.2 in the semifinals. Olympian Elavenil Valarivan finished third with 262.4, followed by Ramita.

Narmada Nithin had also topped the qualification round 633.5. She was followed by the young Tilottama Sen and Ramita in third and fourth position respectively. Ghosh and Valarivan took the next two slots in the qualification round.

Ankur Goel wins Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Meanwhile, Ankur Goel won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol second trial with a final score of 29 ahead of Bhavesh Shekhawat. The latter had finished third in the first trial.

The winner of the first trial Vijayveer Sidhu finished third with a score of 19.

The 2012 London Olympics medallist Vijay Kumar had a disappointing outing and finished a lowly 18th in the qualification round. He had finished second in the first trial.

Results

Women's 10m Air Rifle T1: 1. Mehuli Ghosh, 2. R Narmada Nithin, 3. Elavenil Valarivan, 4. Ramita

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T2: 1. Ankur Goel, 2. Bhavesh Shekhawat, 3. Vijayveer Sidhu, 4. Anhad Jawanda