Asian Shooting C'ships: Nancy clinches 10m air rifle gold

Indian women shooters have been at the peak of their form at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships. Nancy became the latest Indian shooter to clinch a gold medal while also creating an Asian Junior Record (AsRJ) in the 10m air rifle individual event on Wednesday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The final was as close as it could get as Elavenil Valarivan, the silver medallist, lost the gold medal by a margin of 0.1 in the finale.

Nancy created the Asian Junior Record (AsRJ) with a score of 252.8. This is her first medal in this discipline as she was not part of the mixed-team event.

Even though it is an Olympic qualifying event, Indian women shooters are not eligible for any quota places since they won a maximum of two spots in the 10m air rifle individual event.

Nancy came into the final as the second-best player based on her performance in the qualification round, where she scored 632.4 behind Elavanil, who accumulated a total of 633.8.

Another Indian shooter in the fray was Mehuli Ghosh, who, however, missed out on a bronze medal and finished fourth with 210.



Earlier, the trio combined to clinch the gold medal in the 10m air rifle women's team event with a combined total of 1897.2, staying 15 points ahead of silver-medal-winning Singapore.

Indian women lay down the marker in the 10m air rifle final at the Asian Olympics Qualification event in Jakarta.



Meanwhile, Rudrankksh Patil won his second medal in the tournament earlier in the day after he won a bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle event behind the Chinese player Ma Sihan (gold) and the Korean shooter Daehan Choe (silver).