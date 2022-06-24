Indian athletes debuted at the Commonwealth Games, then called the British Empire Games, back in 1934. Since then India has won 503 medals – 181 gold, 173 silver and 149 bronze - at the Commonwealth Games, with 231 of these medals coming in the last three games. India's most successful games were in 2010 at New Delhi, hauling in 101 medals across disciplines and finishing second on the medals tally for the first and only time so far. Having made its debut at the quadrennial event way back in the year 1934, India stands fourth in the all-time medal tally behind Australia, England, and Canada.

India's dominant show at the Games has come from three events - shooting, weightlifting and wrestling. Of their 503 medals, India has earned 135 medals in shooting, 125 in weightlifting and 102 in wrestling, across multiple categories. Since the turn of the century, India has found success with its singles badminton players as well.

Most successful athlete

By far, India's most successful athlete at the CWG is shooter Jaspal Rana with 15 medals – nine golds, four silvers and two bronze.