Khelo India University Games: Mehuli Ghosh shoots 637 in women's 10m Air rifle

Mehuli Ghosh, on Saturday, shot an unbelievable 637 in the qualification round of women's 10m air rifle at the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Delhi.

To put things into perspective, the world shooting sport governing body ISSF, lists the official world record in women's 10m air rifle at 635.3.

Though it is unlikely that Mehuli Ghosh's score would be considered a world record, the fact that the 22-year-old managed to shoot 637 - a score unheard of in the Indian shooting circuit, is a big step forward.

A two-time World Championships medallist, Ghosh was later given a run for her money in the women's 10m air rifle final by Narmada Nithin.

Mehuli Ghosh, however, managed to bounce back and clinched the gold medal by a margin of 0.1 point. While she shot 251.6, Nithin fell short at 251.5. Yukthi Rajendra took the bronze medal in the event.

Ghosh also bagged the 10m air rifle women's team event alongside Swarnali Roy and Arnisha Chowdhury.







