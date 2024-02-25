Shooting
Mehuli, Anish, Ganga win at national selection trials in Bhopal
Mehuli of West Bengal qualified for the top eights with a characteristically solid 631.5 in the first 60-shot round. Tamil Nadu’s R. Narmada Nithin topped with 632.5.
Paris Olympic quota holders Mehuli Ghosh and Anish Bhanwala of Haryana registered wins in the first finals of the national rifle-pistol selection trials 3 and 4 in Bhopal on Sunday.
Army marksman Ganga Singh won the day’s final competition, clinching the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event with plenty to spare.
Mehuli clinched a Paris Olympic quota place in the women’s air rifle event along with an individual bronze medal in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, in August 2023.
Anish, meanwhile, won a quota place in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon, the Republic of Korea, in October last year.
En route, the 21-year-old Indian shooter also secured India’s 12th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting and the first in the men’s 25m pistol event.
India won a record 19 quota places for the Paris Olympics, surpassing its tally of 15 quota places earned at the Tokyo Olympics.