Olympics 2024 Shooting: Manu-Sarabjot wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol

Indian mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.

This second medal for India in shooting and the second medal overall after Manu Bhaker's bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol.

With this medal, Manu Bhaker became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition with Norman Pritchard being the first one when he two silver medals in the 1900 Olympics.

She is the first-ever Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition post-independence.

In the bronze medal match against Korea, the Indian pair won 16-10 against Wonho Lee and Jin Ye Oh.

The pair of Bhaker and Sarabjot have scripted history. A scintillating final that ends in a bronze for India, a very first for India in doubles. 💥



5️⃣th ever Shooting medal. ✅

1️⃣st ever Team Medal

The first pair to reach 16 points wins the match in the mixed team event.



India started with a loss in the first round when the Korean team shot 20.5 while the Indian pair shot 18.8. Manu Bhaker shot consistently after the first round and India won the next four rounds making it 8-2.

While Sarabjot was looking a little tentative, Manu continued with her composure hitting around 10.5 till the fifth round.

In the eighth round, Manu shot a low 8.3 and the Koreans started coming back by winning two rounds making it 10-14. In the 13th round, the Indian pair shot 19.6 to put the game to bed and win the second medal for the country.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot also became the first-ever Indian shooting team to win a medal at the Olympics.