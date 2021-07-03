Manu Bhaker vs Yashaswini Singh Deswal: A rivalry that India can bank upon at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is predicted to be record-breaking for the Indian shooting team. With fifteen top shooters, India is putting its best foot forward.



Indian pistol team has been the most successful and decorated team in the past. Tokyo-bound Indian pistol shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal are entering Tokyo Olympics with a very realistic chance of winning. Yashaswini stands at the current world number one while Manu is just behind on the second in the 10m air pistol event. It is astonishing to see two Indians at the world top. The young shooters have been on the podium quite a few times in the past years. But, what is more, notable is the close competition between the two Indian shooters. With their stellar performances, they have taken India to a position where in the world cups situations have not been whether India will win the medal, but rather which Indian will. The internal competition at Tokyo Olympics 2021 While there will be international competition at Tokyo Olympics, the Indian shooting team's internal competition is also intense. But the one in the closest proximity is Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker. However, even after being rivals at every competition, the duo is focused on their games unaffected by each other.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker (Source: Indian Express)

From scores to the journey there are a lot of similarities in the 10m pistol shooters. Yashaswini might be a senior to Manu but the rise in their careers came at the almost same time.



And, we cannot forget the glorious 2019 for India in shooting, where the two had a lot of contribution. Let's have a look back at their rivalry. Starting from the 2018 ISSF World Cup Guadalajara, Yashaswini finished at the 4th position while Manu finished at the 5th position in qualification. In 2019 World Cup Final, when Bhaker won the gold medal, Deswal finished at 6th position. The most interesting match in the Manu-Yashaswini rivalry was the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. With just a 2.1 difference Deswal clinched the gold medal, whereas Bhaker won silver. The duo defeated, five-time Olympian Viktoria Chaika. Shooting the most identical scores Apart from the consistent medal-winning performances they have also been quite consistent in shooting almost the same scores. 2019 ISSF World Cup, Putain: Yashaswini-578, Manu-578 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi: Yashaswini-579, Manu-577 2021 ISSF World Cup, Croatia- Yashaswini-578, Manu-577 2021 European Shooting Championship- Yashaswini-573, Manu-572 It won't be a surprise if the pistol shooters score so close again at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal (Source: Times of India)