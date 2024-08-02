Olympics 2024 Shooting: Manu Bhaker enters her third final, Esha Singh exits

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker continued her brilliant run at the 2024 Paris Olympics and reached her third consecutive final in the 25m pistol event on Friday.

Manu shot 590 with 24 inner 10s to finish in the qualification round of the 25m pistol.

25m pistol qualification has two parts with shooters firing three series in the precision round and three series in the rapid round.

Manu started the precision round with 97 and improved it in the next round to shoot 98 and 99. She continued her good run in the precision round scoring 100 in the first series.

She shot an identical score of 98 in the second and third rounds to finish second behind Veronika Major of Hungary.

Playing the final tomorrow, Manu will have a chance to create history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to win three medals in the same edition.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒏♥️



Manu Bhaker becomes the FIRST-EVER Indian to qualify for 3⃣ medal matches at a single Olympics!#OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/99H2ViVu3U — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 2, 2024

Earlier, She won a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol and then another bronze with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.



Another Indian shooter in the qualification race, Esha Singh a decent 581 but failed to make it to the final.

She started poorly with a 95 in the precision round and failed to recover from it. She shot 291 in precision and 290 in the rapid round.

India has won three bronze medals in shooting till now with rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale being the other medal winner apart from Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.