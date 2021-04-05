Can Manu Bhaker be India's most successful sportsperson at the Tokyo Olympics?

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the Indian shooting squad for the TokyoOlympics yesterday. While almost all the expected shooters made the cut, the selectors did drop a surprise deciding to swap Chinki Yadav's Women's 25m Sports Pistol with a quota in Women's 10m Air Rifle to send the 21 year old Elavenil Valarivan to Tokyo.



Amidst all this chaos, one name which stood out in the squad was Manu Bhaker. The 19-year-old pistol the shooter was named to compete in 3 different events – Women's 10m Air Pistol, Women's 25m Sports Pistol and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team. Competing in three different events at the same edition of the Olympics is no joke and with her selection, Manu Bhaker becomes only the second Indian to participate in 3 different events at the same Olympics.

Pressure of expectation on shoulders of young Manu Bhaker. Three events in Tokyo for her. Good luck. @realmanubhaker — Kannan (@kannandelhi) April 4, 2021

Who was the first Indian to achieve this feat?

Coincidentally, the first Indian to compete in three different events at the same Olympics was also a shooter. And he did not do it just once or twice, but he did it thrice in three consecutive editions of the Olympics. The man in question here is none other than the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, Gagan Narang.



Narang first competed in three events at the same Olympics during the 2008 Beijing Games when he participated in the Men's 10m Air Rifle, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions and Men's 50m Rifle Prone.



He further repeated this feat at the 2012 London and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics competing in the same events. Will Manu Bhaker become India's most successful individual Olympian?

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury at ISSF World Cup Delhi (Source: NRAI)

Competing in 3 different event means that Manu Bhaker is also in contention to become India's most successful Olympian in her very first stint at the games.

