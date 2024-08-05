Manu Bhaker to be India's flag-bearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Star shooter Manu Bhaker has been named as India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 22-year-old has made the nation proud with her stellar performance, securing two bronze medals in shooting events.

Bhaker's Olympic journey this year has been remarkable. She opened India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Following this, she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to clinch another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Although she narrowly missed out on a third medal in the women's 25m pistol event, her achievements have been celebrated across the nation.

I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning 2 bronze medals is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way. I couldn't have done it without the… pic.twitter.com/ZNrXz3D5Jg — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 3, 2024

An official from India's Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed Bhaker's selection as the flag-bearer, highlighting her exceptional performance in Paris to PTI.



"Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour," an IOA official told PTI.

"There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to," Bhaker had told PTI.

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled for August 11, Sunday. Bhaker joins an elite group of Indian athletes, including PV Sindhu and Norman Pritchard, who have won multiple medals at the Olympics.