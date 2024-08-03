'I was very nervous': Manu Bhaker

"Although I tried with each shot, things didn’t turn out well for me. But there’s always a next time, so I’m already looking forward to it."

That was Manu Bhaker, visibly distraught, after narrowly missing a third medal at the Paris Olympic games.

Had she fended off Veronica Major of Hungary in the bronze medal shoot-off in the women's 25m pistol final, she would have been assured of a bronze medal, a third at the ongoing Olympic games.

Speaking to JioCinema after the agonizing fourth-place finish, Manu was visibly emotional.

"I was very nervous," she admitted.

"I got really nervous, but I tried my best to stay calm and do my best, Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough." Manu recalled.

A sense of pride

Despite finishing fourth, Manu's accomplishments over the week are significant, making her one of only three Indians with two individual Olympic medals.

“Yes, in that sense, I’m proud to have two medals. But at this moment, I’m not very happy fourth place doesn’t feel good.” Manu reflected.

When asked if the distractions and demands from having already won two medals played a role, Manu stated that she had kept away from her phone.

"I’ve been off social media and haven’t been checking my phone, so I don’t know what’s going on. I just tried my best and aimed to deliver a good performance. I managed to win most events, but not this one."

Although disappointed, Manu is already looking ahead.

"Definitely, as soon as my match was over, I thought about the next one. It’s been a demanding week, so I plan to start by having a proper lunch since I haven’t had one for days. I’ll work hard and even harder."

An acknowledgement of support

Reflecting on the journey from Tokyo to Paris, Manu shared a deep appreciation for the support behind the scenes.

"There’s been a lot of hard work behind the scenes. What you see is the result, but many people worked hard to get me to the podium and help India win a medal."

"I’m so grateful for the support from my entire team, the OGQ, SAI, the ministry, the PM, my coach Jaspal Sir, my parents, family, friends, support staff, and everyone at the range. I’m thankful to every single one of them. I love you all and I'm cheering for India. Next time, hopefully, we’ll have a better finish."



Despite winning two medals, the sense of disappointment on Manu’s face was evident.

When asked if she had a special message for her mother, Manu responded with heartfelt gratitude: "Thank you so much for all the sacrifices you've made, which have allowed me to step out of the shadows of so many others."

She also shared her love and appreciation for those who supported her.

"I love you dearly and hope you have a long, healthy life. I wish for you to be with me for as many years as possible," she concluded.