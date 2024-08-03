Olympics 2024: Manu misses history by a whisker, finishes fourth in 25m pistol

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker missed another medal in the women's 25m pistol and finished fourth in the final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.



Manu shot 28 in the eight-shooter final and lost in the shoot-off to former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary.

Manu had a poor start with just two accurate shots on the target but she recovered and shot identical 4 in the next two series. With a score of 10 after three series, she was placed joint second on the leaderboard.

Manu finishes on 4⃣th place after close contest for the third medal in 25M Pistol finals.



She has made the whole of India proud by her stint at the summer games. She will return with 2 medals.

She started with a 3 in the first series of elimination and hit 5 and 4 in the next two series to keep herself in the hunt medal.

With a 4 in the seventh series, Manu was placed second with just four shooters left in the competition. In the eighth series, Manu shot a poor 2 and fell to third place.

In the shoot-off against Veronika Major only one shot while Manu missed two shots ending in a fourth-place finish for her.

India has won a total of three medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and all of them have come from shooting with Manu Bhaker winning two medals in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team.