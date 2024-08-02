Manu Bhaker's brand value skyrockets after Paris Olympics success

The brand value of Manu Bhaker, once an emerging talent in Indian shooting, has increased manifold after the 22-year-old shooter won two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women's individual and mixed team events of the 10m air pistol discipline.

She is now poised to win a third medal on Saturday, having qualified for the women's 25m air pistol event.

Manu’s stellar performance in Paris increased the interest of major brands.

According to The Times of India, over 40 brands have reached out to Manu with endorsement deals.

As Manu is focused on her event at the Paris Olympics, her management team has finalised several lucrative endorsement deals, raising her income from endorsement deals by several notches.

Rising pay grade



Previously, Manu’s endorsement fees ranged between Rs 20-25 lakh. However, her brand value has skyrocketed since she won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, with the price of new deals reaching up to Rs 1.5 crore.

Neerav Tomar, CEO and Managing Director of IOS Sports and Entertainment, which manages Bhaker’s endorsements, said as many as 40 brands have inquired about deals in just the past few days.

Though discussions around short-term digital engagements have happened, Tomar said securing long-term endorsement deals is their current focus.

The Olympics provide unmatched opportunities for athletes in niche sports like shooting to attract a wide audience and attention, and Manu's achievements have certainly capitalised on this opportunities.



In addition to her soaring brand value, IOS Sports and Entertainment is pursuing legal action against companies that have used Manu's images and videos for Moment Marketing in ads without prior permission and sponsorship agreements.



After a disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Manu basked in glory in Paris. Manu has now gained celebrity status to the tune of shuttler PV Sindhu, who also won two medals at the Olympics.