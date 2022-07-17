Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shooting
Para Shooting World Cup: Manish-Rubina win gold in 10m Mixed Pistol at Munich
Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis clinch the gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the ongoing Para Shooting World Cup in Munich.
After getting off to a flying start in the Munich Para Shooting World Cup, Paralympians Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis claimed gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event.
This gets added to the two gold medals and a silver medal won by Indian shooters Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj Adhana, and Nihal Singh and their valiant efforts.
Interestingly, the duo of Narwal and Francis had won the gold in the same event but in a different competition. It was at the World Cup which was held in Chateauroux, France, back in June.
The Indian pair had the upper hand over Iraq's Al-Shabbani Sarah and Mousa Ali almost throughout the match, which is supported by the dominating final score of 16-2 in favour of the eventual champions.
