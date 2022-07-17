Para Shooting World Cup: Manish-Rubina win gold in 10m Mixed Pistol at Munich

After getting off to a flying start in the Munich Para Shooting World Cup, Paralympians Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis claimed gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event.

India's remarkable performance at the Munch pars shooting World Cup continues. Team of Manish and Rubina win Gold Medal in the P6- 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/IS2kWTbOWu — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 🏅#Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) July 17, 2022

This gets added to the two gold medals and a silver medal won by Indian shooters Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj Adhana, and Nihal Singh and their valiant efforts.

Congratulations to Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for winning Gold medal while setting a new World Record in the P6- 10m Air Pistol Mixed event at WSPS World Cup, Chateauroux, France. Entire nation is very proud of this marvelous achievement! — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 8, 2022

Interestingly, the duo of Narwal and Francis had won the gold in the same event but in a different competition. It was at the World Cup which was held in Chateauroux, France, back in June.



The Indian pair had the upper hand over Iraq's Al-Shabbani Sarah and Mousa Ali almost throughout the match, which is supported by the dominating final score of 16-2 in favour of the eventual champions.



