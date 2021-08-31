How Manish Narwal's Paralympics debut was similar to Saurabh Chaudhury's Olympics debut

One of the major talking points for Indian sports fans at the end of the Tokyo Olympics was the young shooter pistol shooter, Saurabh Chaudhary failing to win a medal.

The 19-year-old Chaudhary gave it his all in both the events he played but ended up finishing seventh in both.

Something of those sorts repeated itself today at the Asaka Shooting Range during the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Manish Narwal, a 19-year-old, from Haryana finished seventh in Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 today. Remember Saurabh Chaudhary's heartbreak in the individual Men's 10m Air Pistol at the Tokyo Olympics?

Entering as one of the better medal hopes for India in shooting, Manish Narwal topped the qualification stages before faltering in the final. Sounds familiar? Might be.

Because is this not exactly what happened with Saurabh at the Asaka Shooting Range just over a month back?

Also, in case you did not know both, Saurabh Chaudhary and Manish Narwal were competing in their maiden Olympics and Paralympics, respectively.

Besides, both of them were honoured with the Arjuna Award at a very young age last year in 2020 for their excellence in Shooting.

Similarities between players are hard to ignore. It is even more difficult when they have this much in common.

Before ending the article, here is one more. Saurabh competed in two events at the Olympics, and so will Manish at the Paralympics.

While Saurabh returned empty-handed from Tokyo, we hope Manish redeems himself when he takes to the range for the 50m Pistol event, for he is that good at what he does.