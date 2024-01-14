Manavjit Singh Sandhu disqualified from Olympic qualifiers in Kuwait

Indian shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu suffered a major setback in his bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics, as his gun stock failed the equipment control test ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait. Due to the failed test, he has been disqualified from the Olympic qualifiers.



The trap shooter alleged that he became a victim of politics played by the tournament director.

Manavjit, a four-time Olympian, said the organisers were 'scared' of India winning an Olympic quota.

Trap shooter Manavjit Sandhu apparently disqualified from competing in Asian Shotgun Olympic Qualifiers after his gun stock failed the EC Test.

This is very surprising coz he has been using the same stock since the Rio Olympics, and has never faced issues as such.@OfficialNRAI pic.twitter.com/30WPDL3Sfo — Rambo (@monster_zero123) January 14, 2024

Manavjit, 47, made a comeback to the Indian side after more than three years. Annoyed by the outcome, he has contemplated taking the matter up with the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), and the Athletes’ Commission and exploring other legal options for redressal.



“The Tournament Director (TD) has a history of being against us. He is not part of the equipment jury. In the morning, we went to the equipment jury as is the norm to get the gun passed, and they passed my gun,” Manavjit, a 2006 World Championships gold medallist, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The tournament director measured the gun stock, said Manavjit, who claimed he was within the limits, but the tournament director vetoed it.

“The TD has changed his argument a number of times and it is very clear what his motive is. I have not violated anything. The rules are in front and I told him ‘tell me the rule under which I am being (disqualified)‘. He is changing his thing (argument) from here and there and not permitting me to shoot,” added a hassled Manav from Kuwait.