Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shooting

Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the events and categories in the shooting

Shooters will compete across 15 Shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics. India is eligible to take part in 10 events.

Events and categories in shooting
X

Events and categories in shooting

By

Shreya Verma

Published: 18 Jun 2021 5:31 AM GMT

The Tokyo Olympics will commence at the end of July. The Indian shooting squad has a realistic chance of clinching Olympic medals. Shooting sport has been part of the Olympics since the first-ever games in 1898.

Over the years steps have been taken to make the Olympic games gender-neutral. Tokyo Olympics will see a revolution, as it will reach its goal of equality in the shooting events. The 15 shooting events have been divided equally between men and women.

Out of the 15 events, India has won quotas in 10 events. Let's have a look at all the shooting events of the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's Event

10m Air Rifle

Indian team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar

10m Air Pistol

Indian team: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma| source: Sportstar


25m Rapid-fire Pistol

Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota

50m Rifle,3 Positions

Indian team: Aishwary Pratap and Sanjeev Rajput

Skeet

Indian team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Veer Singh Bajwa

Trap

Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota

Women's event

10m Air Rifle

Indian team: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol

Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

25m Pistol

Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat


Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela| source: NDTV Sports


50m Rifle,3 Positions

Indian team: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant

Skeet

Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota

Trap

Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota

Mixed Events

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Indian team: Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar

Trap Mixed Team

Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota

Tokyo-Olympics: First-ever gender-neutral shooting games

In order to reach the gender goals, three shooting events;50m rifle prone men, 50m pistol men, and double trap men have been discontinued from the Olympic games.

Notably, the Tokyo Olympic games will also be the first-ever games in which there will be no differentiation between genders based on the number of shots fired.

After, Rio Olympics a dynamic change was made. Earlier, men used to shoot 60, while women used to shoot 40 shots. The Mixed team events will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics.*

The majority of the Indian shooting contingent will compete in their maiden Olympic games. However, four shooters have been part of the mega-quadrennial games before.

Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle, 3 positions)-2008 Beijing Olympics,2012 London Olympics

Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle)-2016 Rio Olympics

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (skeet)- 2016 Rio Olympics

Rahi Sarnobat(25m pistol)- 2012 London Olympics



Shooting Manu Bhaker Saurabh Chaudhary tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X