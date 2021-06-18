Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the events and categories in the shooting

The Tokyo Olympics will commence at the end of July. The Indian shooting squad has a realistic chance of clinching Olympic medals. Shooting sport has been part of the Olympics since the first-ever games in 1898.

Over the years steps have been taken to make the Olympic games gender-neutral. Tokyo Olympics will see a revolution, as it will reach its goal of equality in the shooting events. The 15 shooting events have been divided equally between men and women. Out of the 15 events, India has won quotas in 10 events. Let's have a look at all the shooting events of the Tokyo Olympics. Men's Event 10m Air Rifle Indian team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar 10m Air Pistol Indian team: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma| source: Sportstar





25m Rapid-fire Pistol Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota 50m Rifle,3 Positions Indian team: Aishwary Pratap and Sanjeev Rajput Skeet Indian team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Veer Singh Bajwa Trap Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota Women's event 10m Air Rifle Indian team: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan 10m Air Pistol Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal 25m Pistol Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat



Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela| source: NDTV Sports





50m Rifle,3 Positions Indian team: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant Skeet Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota Trap Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota Mixed Events 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Indian team: Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar Trap Mixed Team Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota Tokyo-Olympics: First-ever gender-neutral shooting games In order to reach the gender goals, three shooting events;50m rifle prone men, 50m pistol men, and double trap men have been discontinued from the Olympic games. Notably, the Tokyo Olympic games will also be the first-ever games in which there will be no differentiation between genders based on the number of shots fired. After, Rio Olympics a dynamic change was made. Earlier, men used to shoot 60, while women used to shoot 40 shots. The Mixed team events will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics.* The majority of the Indian shooting contingent will compete in their maiden Olympic games. However, four shooters have been part of the mega-quadrennial games before. Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle, 3 positions)-2008 Beijing Olympics,2012 London Olympics Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle)-2016 Rio Olympics Mairaj Ahmad Khan (skeet)- 2016 Rio Olympics Rahi Sarnobat(25m pistol)- 2012 London Olympics







