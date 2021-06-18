Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: A look at all the events and categories in the shooting
Shooters will compete across 15 Shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics. India is eligible to take part in 10 events.
The Tokyo Olympics will commence at the end of July. The Indian shooting squad has a realistic chance of clinching Olympic medals. Shooting sport has been part of the Olympics since the first-ever games in 1898.
Over the years steps have been taken to make the Olympic games gender-neutral. Tokyo Olympics will see a revolution, as it will reach its goal of equality in the shooting events. The 15 shooting events have been divided equally between men and women.
Out of the 15 events, India has won quotas in 10 events. Let's have a look at all the shooting events of the Tokyo Olympics.
Men's Event
10m Air Rifle
Indian team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar
10m Air Pistol
Indian team: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
25m Rapid-fire Pistol
Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota
50m Rifle,3 Positions
Indian team: Aishwary Pratap and Sanjeev Rajput
Skeet
Indian team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Veer Singh Bajwa
Trap
Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota
Women's event
10m Air Rifle
Indian team: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Pistol
Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
25m Pistol
Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat
50m Rifle,3 Positions
Indian team: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant
Skeet
Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota
Trap
Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota
Mixed Events
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
Indian team: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
Indian team: Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar
Trap Mixed Team
Indian team: Nation couldn't win the quota
Tokyo-Olympics: First-ever gender-neutral shooting games
In order to reach the gender goals, three shooting events;50m rifle prone men, 50m pistol men, and double trap men have been discontinued from the Olympic games.
Notably, the Tokyo Olympic games will also be the first-ever games in which there will be no differentiation between genders based on the number of shots fired.
After, Rio Olympics a dynamic change was made. Earlier, men used to shoot 60, while women used to shoot 40 shots. The Mixed team events will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics.*
The majority of the Indian shooting contingent will compete in their maiden Olympic games. However, four shooters have been part of the mega-quadrennial games before.
Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle, 3 positions)-2008 Beijing Olympics,2012 London Olympics
Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle)-2016 Rio Olympics
Mairaj Ahmad Khan (skeet)- 2016 Rio Olympics
Rahi Sarnobat(25m pistol)- 2012 London Olympics