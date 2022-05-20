India wins 33 medals at ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup - A look at all medallists

The Indian junior shooting team at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 finished in first place at the end of the competition. Their total haul was 33 medals that including 13 gold, 15 silver and 5 bronze medals. No other country came close to fighting for the second spot with Italy coming in second place with 4 gold medals. We take a look at all the shooters who came away with medals this past week.

Gold

Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni - men's air rifle team

Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle individual



Shiva Narwal - men's 10m air pistol individual

Saurabh Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh - men's air pistol team

Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer - men's 25m rapid fire pistol team

Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol team



Sift Kaur Samra - women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual



Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol individual



Palak - women's 10m air pistol individual

Esha Singh-Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol mixed team



Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh - women's 10m air pistol team



Arya Borse, Zeena Khitta and Ramita - women's air rifle team

India's women pistol shooters have made it five golds out of five, after the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan trounced the hosts 16-2 in the 25m Pistol Team final at the ISSF Junior World Cup. #JuniorWorldCup #Shooting #ManuBhaker #EshaSingh #RhythmSangwan pic.twitter.com/HflK1lJflj — nnis (@nnis_sports) May 17, 2022

Silver

Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor - men's trap team

Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol men individual

Abhinav Shaw - men's 10m air rifle individual

Shivam Dabas - Individual men's 50m rifle 3 positions

Anish - individual men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Anish-Tejaswani - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team

Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition

Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra - 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team



Shivam Dabas, Pankaj Mukheja, Avinash Yadav -men's 50m rifle 3 positions team

Manu Bhaker - Individual women's 25m pistol

Ramita - women's 10m air rifle individual



Manu Bhaker - women's 10m air pistol individual



Palak and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed team



Ramita and Paarth Makhija - 10m air rifle mixed team

Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi - women's trap team

Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu - men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual

Ashi Chouksey - 50M Rifle 3 Positions

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan - Women's skeet team



Naamya Kapoor - women's 25m pistol individual

Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Samra Sift Kaur - women's 50m rifle 3 positions team