India wins 33 medals at ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup - A look at all medallists
India topped the medal tally at the 2022 ISSF Junior World Cup with a total haul of 33 medals
The Indian junior shooting team at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 finished in first place at the end of the competition. Their total haul was 33 medals that including 13 gold, 15 silver and 5 bronze medals. No other country came close to fighting for the second spot with Italy coming in second place with 4 gold medals. We take a look at all the shooters who came away with medals this past week.
Gold
Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni - men's air rifle team
Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle individual
Shiva Narwal - men's 10m air pistol individual
Saurabh Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh - men's air pistol team
Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer - men's 25m rapid fire pistol team
Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol team
Sift Kaur Samra - women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual
Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol individual
Palak - women's 10m air pistol individual
Esha Singh-Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol mixed team
Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh - women's 10m air pistol team
Arya Borse, Zeena Khitta and Ramita - women's air rifle team
Silver
Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor - men's trap team
Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol men individual
Abhinav Shaw - men's 10m air rifle individual
Shivam Dabas - Individual men's 50m rifle 3 positions
Anish - individual men's 25m rapid fire pistol
Anish-Tejaswani - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team
Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition
Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra - 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team
Shivam Dabas, Pankaj Mukheja, Avinash Yadav -men's 50m rifle 3 positions team
Manu Bhaker - Individual women's 25m pistol
Ramita - women's 10m air rifle individual
Manu Bhaker - women's 10m air pistol individual
Palak and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed team
Ramita and Paarth Makhija - 10m air rifle mixed team
Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi - women's trap team
Bronze
Vijayveer Sidhu - men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual
Ashi Chouksey - 50M Rifle 3 Positions
Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan - Women's skeet team
Naamya Kapoor - women's 25m pistol individual
Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Samra Sift Kaur - women's 50m rifle 3 positions team