CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shooting

India wins 33 medals at ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup - A look at all medallists

India topped the medal tally at the 2022 ISSF Junior World Cup with a total haul of 33 medals

Junior World Cup Shooting
X

Indian Shooters at Junior World Cup

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-05-20T22:05:07+05:30

The Indian junior shooting team at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2022 finished in first place at the end of the competition. Their total haul was 33 medals that including 13 gold, 15 silver and 5 bronze medals. No other country came close to fighting for the second spot with Italy coming in second place with 4 gold medals. We take a look at all the shooters who came away with medals this past week.

Gold

Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Umamahesh Maddineni - men's air rifle team

Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle individual

Shiva Narwal - men's 10m air pistol individual

Saurabh Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh - men's air pistol team

Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer - men's 25m rapid fire pistol team

Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol team

Sift Kaur Samra - women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual

Rhythm Sangwan - women's 25m pistol individual

Palak - women's 10m air pistol individual

Esha Singh-Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol mixed team

Manu Bhaker, Palak and Esha Singh - women's 10m air pistol team

Arya Borse, Zeena Khitta and Ramita - women's air rifle team

Silver

Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor - men's trap team

Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol men individual

Abhinav Shaw - men's 10m air rifle individual

Shivam Dabas - Individual men's 50m rifle 3 positions

Anish - individual men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Anish-Tejaswani - 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team

Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition

Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra - 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team

Shivam Dabas, Pankaj Mukheja, Avinash Yadav -men's 50m rifle 3 positions team

Manu Bhaker - Individual women's 25m pistol

Ramita - women's 10m air rifle individual

Manu Bhaker - women's 10m air pistol individual

Palak and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed team

Ramita and Paarth Makhija - 10m air rifle mixed team

Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi - women's trap team

Bronze

Vijayveer Sidhu - men's 25m rapid fire pistol individual

Ashi Chouksey - 50M Rifle 3 Positions

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan - Women's skeet team

Naamya Kapoor - women's 25m pistol individual

Nischal, Ashi Chouksey, Samra Sift Kaur - women's 50m rifle 3 positions team

Shooting Shooting World Cup Indian Shooting India Manu Bhaker 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X