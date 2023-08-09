Lead ban to shoot up costs for Indian shotgun shooters

An European Union (EU) ban on the use of lead in ammunition is set to have far-reaching adverse financial effects on Indian shotgun shooters.

If lead is banned, marksmen will either have to change the barrels of their shotguns or purchase new guns altogether, both of which are extremely expensive propositions. A trap or skeet gun from a reputed European brand can cost in excess of nine lakh rupees.

Lead is being banned because of its adverse effects on the environment.

India has produced some of the best shotgun shooters in the world, including Olympic silver medallist double-trap marksman RVS Rathore, world champion Manavjit Singh, Mansher, Ronjan, Ankur Mittal and Mairaj Ahmed Khan. But the proposed rule change could throw this heritage into trouble.

“The thing is that the barrel gets damaged (if one changes from lead to steel shots). You would need new barrels which are good with steel pellets. Since most of the guns are made in Europe, everyone will have to go in for a new barrel on a new gun," two-time World Cup gold medallist Ronjan Sodhi told PTI.

“I do feel, it’s (moving to steel shots) good for the environment, but the guns are very expensive. So, definitely, there will be a lot of costs involved... From an Indian perspective, if the EU norms are implemented, ammunition will be in short supply. You will not get this ammunition in India (promptly). The Covid pandemic has already made procuring guns from Europe difficult and there is a one-year waiting period," he said.