Indian shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu dies by suicide

A 17-year-old international shooter, Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu, allegedly shot herself with a licensed pistol in her home in Faridkot, Punjab on Thursday. She was part of the Indian contingent at the recently concluded ISSF Junior Shooting Championships in Peru.



As per a report in The Indian Express, the youngster was unhappy with her performance in the recently concluded 64th National Shooting Championship in Patiala.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday night when Khush Seerat was studying on the ground floor of their house while her family was sleeping on the first floor.

The family discovered her body on Thursday morning and immediately informed the police. No suicide note has been discovered so far and the investigation is currently underway.

"She had shot herself with her .22 pistol and died of a headshot wound. According to the family, she was disappointed with her performance in the nationals held in Delhi earlier this week. We have handed the body to the family after autopsy and have launched the investigations. No suicide note has been recovered," the SHO of Faridkot was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Having started her sporting career as a swimmer, Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu switched to shooting four years back in 2017. Her father works as a teacher in a government school, while her mother works in the research centre of the Punjab Agricultural University.