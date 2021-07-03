How the Junior Shooting Program became the key to success for Indian shooters

The young Indian shooters are dominating the Tokyo-bound shooting team. Out of the fifteen shooters, four are junior category shooters. Notably, they have been competing and winning in the senior category.



18-21 is the age limit for the junior category in shooting sport. Above 21 shooters enter the senior category. Likes of Manu Bhaker (19), Saurabh Chaudhary (19), Divyansh Singh Panwar (18), and Aishwary Pratap Singh (20) are junior category shooters.



Notably, Manu, Saurabh, and Divyansh clinched the Olympic quota before reaching the age of 18. Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Elavenil Valarivan, are also in their early 20s.

Age is just a number for these shooters as they dominate the world rankings in the top five positions.The success of the young Indian shooters results from the junior shooting program started by the NRAI.

The Junior Shooting program

The needs of a junior and senior shooter are different. After the 2012 London Olympics, NRAI started the junior shooting program. However, it saw growth and success after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Indians have been producing consistent medal-winning performances since 2018. Most shooters climbing up to the top are from the junior program.

Former world champions Deepali Deshpande, Suma Shirur, and Jaspal Rana took charge of this program. Having faced challenges in shooting, it gave an edge to them to help the future of Indian shooting.

A systematic setup was created to help shooters transition from junior to senior categories. The junior shooters were given platforms to get them used to the international level. And when they reached a certain level, they were transitioned to the senior category.