2021 ISSF Shooting World Cup: What can we expect from the Tokyo-bound Indian shooters

The 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia will kick-start today. This will be the last international match before Tokyo Olympics. World top shooters and Olympians will compete at this mega-event.



The Indian shooting team who has been training in Croatia will also take part in the world cup. However, only 13-Tokyo bound shooters will be competing. The Indian shotgun team has been training in Italy, and because of covid restrictions, they will skip the event.

After the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi where India clinched record-breaking 30 medals, the expectations are sky-high.



However, the number of shooters representing India at the Croatia World Cup will be less due to covid restrictions. Only the 13-Tokyo bound shooters will compete compared to the 57-member team at New Delhi. This automatically reduces the probability of India clinching medals.

Albeit, the top 13 Indian shooters will perform, let's have a look at what can we expect from the Tokyo-bound shooters.







10m Air Pistol event



The 10m air pistol team has been most successful at the international levels. All four Indian shooters, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Abhishek Verma are at the world's top positions.

Young shooting stars, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have been incredibly consistent with their performances. Both the shooters will vie for the podium finish in their individual events, they are India's biggest medal-winning hopes.



The duo together has been dominating the 10m air pistol mixed event, and will hopefully continue their medal-winning spree. The chances of them missing out on podium finish are negligible.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal won a gold medal at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. She will aim to repeat her medal-winning performance.

The duo of Yashaswini and Abhishek can also showcase a powerful performance and clinch a medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event.

10m Air Rifle event

World number one, Elavenil Valarivan, can reach the podium after she produced a terrific score in the 2021 European shooting championship.



She couldn't qualify for finals at the ISSF World Cup, New Delhi. Valarivan will aim to make amends, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

India's ace shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar is expected to clinch the podium finish. Panwar is in the world top-3 and has produced consistent performances on international grounds.

Another shooter in the fray, Deepak Kumar will aim to improve his performance after not being able to reach the podium in the past.

The duo of Elavenil and Divyansh will also compete in 10m air rifle mixed event, and are expected to reach the podium.

The powerful 10m air rifle women's team comprising Anjum Moudgil, Elavenil Valarivan, and Apurvi Chandela are expected to have a stellar run.



