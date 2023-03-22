ISSF World Cup: Sarabjot Singh wins 10m Air Pistol gold in Bhopal; Varun takes bronze

India started their home ISSF World Cup campaign with a double podium in Men's 10m Air Pistol as Sarabjot Singh and Varun Tomar won the gold and bronze medal respectively in Bhopal.

After having topped the ranking match, Sarabjot Singh absolutely decimated Ruslan Lunav 16-0 in the gold medal match. The Azerbaijani shooter, who seemed to be in the zone during the qualification as well as ranking round, completely lost his plot in the gold medal contest.

Even though his opponent struggled to get going in front of a noisy crowd, Sarabjot never took it easy. The youngster shot at an average of 10.4 in the gold medal match and never fell below 10.

Sarabjot finished the match with a perfect 10.9 to win the gold medal.

Varun Tomar bags bronze

Earlier, Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal after finishing third in the ranking match. After lagging at the fifth position for a major duration of the contest, Tomar stepped up his game when mattered to finish on the podium with a score of 250.3.

The win on Wednesday is Varun Tomar's second bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol this year. He had earlier finished at the same position during the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.



