ISSF World Cup Peru: Indian shooters look to continue good form – Preview

After a successful season opener in Buenos Aires, a 42-member Indian contingent will be in action when the ISSF World Cup 2025 gets underway in Lima, Peru starting April 15-21.

A total of 392 athletes from 43 countries are set to compete in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

Indian shooters had concluded the season-opener at the second position with eight medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) behind China with 11 medals (5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze).

India’s Manu Bhaker will hope to live up to her billing in her events - women’s 10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events - after missing out on a podium in Buenos Aires.

It will be interesting to see how Sift Kaur Samra (women’s 50m 3 positions), Suruchi Phogat (women's 10m air pistol), Vijayveer Sidhu (men's 25m rapid fire pistol) and Rudrankksh Patil (men's 10m air rifle) perform after shining in the season opener, winning gold medals in their respective events.

The Indian squad also includes Arjun Babuta and Sonam Uttam Maskar in rifle events.

Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale, the Olympic bronze medallist in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions and Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker’s mixed team partner from Paris Olympics, will be missing in action.

Individual medallists from every event automatically qualify for the year-end ISSF World Cup Final, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, in December.

Indian shooting squad

Men

10m air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Kiran Ankush Jadhav

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar

10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, Varun Tomar, Amit Sharma, Aakash Bhardwaj

25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Skeet: Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura

Women

10m air rifle: Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, Sonam Maskar

50m rifle 3-position: Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra, Nischal, Manini Kaushik

10m air pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh, Manu Bhaker, Sainyam, Surbhi Rao, Simranpreet Kaur Brar

25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Esha Singh

Trap: Neeru, Pragati Dubey, Bhavya Tripathi

Skeet: Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore

Mixed team

10m air rifle: Arjun Babuta, Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, Rudrankksh Patil

10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh

Trap: Pragati Dubey, Lakshay Sheoran, Neeru

Schedule

April 15

Men’s 10m air pistol - 10:15 PM

April 16

Women’s 10m air pistol - 12:15 AM

10m air pistol mixed team - 9:30 PM

April 17

Women’s skeet - 1:30 AM

Men’s skeet - 3:00 AM

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 10:15 PM

April 18

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 12:30 AM

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol - 11:15 PM

April 20

Men’s 10m air rifle - 12:15 AM

Women’s 10m air rifle - 2:15 AM

10m air rifle mixed team - 9:30 PM

April 21

Women’s trap - 1:30 AM

Men’s trap - 3:00 AM

Women’s 25m pistol - 9:30 PM

April 22

Trap mixed team - 1:30 AM

Live Streaming

You can watch all the Live action on ISSF YouTube channel.