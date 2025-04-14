Shooting
ISSF World Cup Peru: Indian shooters look to continue good form – Preview
All you need to know about the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru.
After a successful season opener in Buenos Aires, a 42-member Indian contingent will be in action when the ISSF World Cup 2025 gets underway in Lima, Peru starting April 15-21.
A total of 392 athletes from 43 countries are set to compete in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.
Indian shooters had concluded the season-opener at the second position with eight medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) behind China with 11 medals (5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze).
India’s Manu Bhaker will hope to live up to her billing in her events - women’s 10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events - after missing out on a podium in Buenos Aires.
It will be interesting to see how Sift Kaur Samra (women’s 50m 3 positions), Suruchi Phogat (women's 10m air pistol), Vijayveer Sidhu (men's 25m rapid fire pistol) and Rudrankksh Patil (men's 10m air rifle) perform after shining in the season opener, winning gold medals in their respective events.
The Indian squad also includes Arjun Babuta and Sonam Uttam Maskar in rifle events.
Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale, the Olympic bronze medallist in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions and Sarabjot Singh, Bhaker’s mixed team partner from Paris Olympics, will be missing in action.
Individual medallists from every event automatically qualify for the year-end ISSF World Cup Final, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, in December.
Indian shooting squad
Men
10m air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Kiran Ankush Jadhav
50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar
10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, Varun Tomar, Amit Sharma, Aakash Bhardwaj
25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh
Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu
Skeet: Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura
Women
10m air rifle: Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, Sonam Maskar
50m rifle 3-position: Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra, Nischal, Manini Kaushik
10m air pistol: Suruchi Inder Singh, Manu Bhaker, Sainyam, Surbhi Rao, Simranpreet Kaur Brar
25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Esha Singh
Trap: Neeru, Pragati Dubey, Bhavya Tripathi
Skeet: Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore
Mixed team
10m air rifle: Arjun Babuta, Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, Rudrankksh Patil
10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh
Trap: Pragati Dubey, Lakshay Sheoran, Neeru
Schedule
April 15
Men’s 10m air pistol - 10:15 PM
April 16
Women’s 10m air pistol - 12:15 AM
10m air pistol mixed team - 9:30 PM
April 17
Women’s skeet - 1:30 AM
Men’s skeet - 3:00 AM
Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 10:15 PM
April 18
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 12:30 AM
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol - 11:15 PM
April 20
Men’s 10m air rifle - 12:15 AM
Women’s 10m air rifle - 2:15 AM
10m air rifle mixed team - 9:30 PM
April 21
Women’s trap - 1:30 AM
Men’s trap - 3:00 AM
Women’s 25m pistol - 9:30 PM
April 22
Trap mixed team - 1:30 AM
Live Streaming
You can watch all the Live action on ISSF YouTube channel.