ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker wins 25m Pistol bronze in Bhopal

India's Manu Bhaker, on Saturday, clinched the bronze medal in Women's 25m Pistol at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The 21-year-old managed to shoot 20 out of 30 shots on target in the final to earn a place on the podium.

Earlier in the day, Manu Bhaker had finished second in her ranking match with a score of 14 out of 20. Fellow Indian, Esha Singh crashed out after third in the ranking match with a score of 11.

Prior to the ranking match, Bhaker had finished third in the qualification round while Singh had finished eighth to advance further.

Aishwary Tomar finishes fourth

Earlier on Saturday, India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished fourth in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a score of 405.5 in the ranking match.

Tomar had topped the qualification round with a score of 591 to advance to the ranking match.