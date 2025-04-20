ISSF World Cup Lima: Arjun Babuta wins men's 10m air rifle silver

India's Arjun Babuta bagged the silver medal in men's 10m air rifle at the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Lima, Peru on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Babuta shot a total of 252.3 in the final to finish second best to the reigning Olympic champion Sheng Li Hao.

The Chinese shooter finished on top of the podium with a score of 252.4 – a mere 0.1 ahead of Babuta.

Babuta, who had finished fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year, was leading the competition until the final round of double elimination shots. The Indian stood at 231.5 points with two shots left in the match ahead of Li's 231.2.

However, the Chinese Olympic champion shot a perfect 10.9 with his penultimate shot to flip the script. Babuta managed only 10.3 with his penultimate shot.

#News | Arjun Babuta wins silver in men's 10m air rifle🥈🔥



The 2024 Paris Olympian shot a total of 252.3 in the final👏



He missed out on the gold medal by a mere 0.1 to China's Shing Li Hao💔#ShootingSport #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0xYe1XdOF8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 20, 2025





With the final heading down the wire, Babuta shot 10.5 – 0.2 more than Li – with his final shot but it wasn't enough for the gold medal.

The other Indian in the final, Rudrankksh Patil finished last in the eighth spot.

Patil, who had won the title at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires earlier in the month, was placed fourth before the first round of eliminations. However an early trigger pull with his 11th shot meant that the jury did not count his score.

Patil did not shoot his next shot and fell below the pecking order to be the first to bow out of the contention.

Earlier in the day, Patil had finished third in the qualification round with a score of 632 whereas Babuta came in fourth with a score of 631.9 to qualify for the final.