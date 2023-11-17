ISSF World Cup Final: Indian shooting squad, Schedule, Streaming details

ISSF World Cup Final 2023 is starting on the 18th of November and will go on until the 25th of November in Doha, Qatar. This is a season finale for the top 15 shooters of this year's World Cup circuit in each of the 12 disciplines.



Indian shooting contingent of 12 shooters will look to end the season on a high after resounding Asian Games success. These 12 players will be participating in the nine disciplines at the event and will try to better last year's medal tally of only two medals.



Rudrankksh Patil is the defending champion in the men's 10m air rifle event and he qualified this time as well to defend his title.

Anjum Modgil was the second Indian medalist at the 2022 World Cup final as she won a silver medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions, but this time she failed to qualify for the event.

Schedule for ISSF WC Final 2023

21 November

11:30 AM - 10m Air Pistol Men Qualification

11:30 AM -10m Air Pistol Women Qualification

1:45 PM - Final 10m Air Pistol Men

3:00 PM - Final 10m Air Pistol Women

22 November

11:30 AM - 10m Air Rifle Men Qualification

11:30 AM - 10m Air Rifle Women Qualification

11:30 AM - Skeet Men Qualification - 75 Targets

11:30 AM -Skeet Women Qualification - 75 Targets

11:30 AM -Trap Men Qualification - 75 Targets

11:30 AM -Trap Women Qualification - 75 Targets

1:45 PM - Final 10m Air Rifle Men

3:00 PM - Final 10m Air Rifle Women

23 November

11:30 AM - Trap Men Qualification - 50 Targets

11:30 AM - Trap Women Qualification - 50 Targets

11:30 AM - Skeet Men Qualification - 50 Targets

11:30 AM - Skeet Women Qualification - 50 Targets

11:30 AM - 25m Pistol Women Precision Stage

11:30 AM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 1

5:00 PM - Final Skeet Women

6:15 PM - Final Skeet Men

7:55 PM - Final Trap Women

9:10 PM - Final Trap Men

24 November

11:30 AM - 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage

11:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Qualification

11:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification

1:45 PM - Final 25m Pistol Women

3:30 PM - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Stage 2

4:00 PM - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

5:15 PM - Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

7:30 PM - Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

25 November

12:30 PM - Super Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol with 8 athletes

3:30 PM - Super Final Skeet 8 athletes- 4 top Women and 4 top Men

5:30 PM - Super Final Trap 8 athletes- 4 top Women and 4 top Men

Indian Squad for ISSF World Cup Final 2023

10m Air Rifle Men - Rudranksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika

50m Rifle 3 positions - Akhil Sheoran, Aishwary Tomar

10m Air Rifle Women - Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal

10m Air Pistol men - Sarabjot Singh

25m Rapid Pistol men - Anish Bhanwala

10m Air Pistol women - Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

25m Pistol women - Rhythm Sangwan

Trap men - Prithviraj Tondaiman

Skeet women - Ganemat Sekhon



Where to Watch ISSF WC Final 2023, Live Streaming Information

There is no TV telecast for this event in India but all the finals will be live on the ISSF YouTube channel.