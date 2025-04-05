ISSF Shooting World Cup: Esha Singh wins silver, Manu Bhaker finishes 6th

20-year-old shooter Esha Singh clinched a silver medal in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the first ISSF Shooting World Cup of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday.

This marked Esha's first-ever individual World Cup medal in the 25m pistol event. Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker finished in sixth position after losing in a shoot-off against a Chinese Taipei shooter.

Esha Singh, an Asian Games medalist and Paris Olympian, displayed an impressive performance, hitting 35/50 shots in the final to secure her fourth World Cup medal overall.

Although Esha had a poor start in the final, making only two successful shots in her first series of five, she bounced back strongly. She jumped to second place after hitting 16 successful shots in a row.

Before the final series, she was just one shot behind eventual gold medalist Yujie Sun of China. Sun maintained her lead and clinched the gold with 38/50 shots, while Esha struggled in her final series, scoring only two hits

ESHA SINGH WINS 🥈

▶️ Esha Singh(35) wins a 🥈 medal in Buenos Aires ISSF World Cup to win 3rd medal !!

▶️ MEANWHILE Paris medalist Manu Finished 6th losing SO after tied at 20 !!

Medal Tally : 1🥇1🥈1🥉#ISSFWorldCup • #Shooting pic.twitter.com/GByFWf6LWj — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) April 5, 2025

Manu fails to capitalize on her strong start

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker had a better start to the final, leading with 12/15 hits after three series. However, she drastically dropped to sixth position after three poor series.

Manu had a second chance to stay in the final as she was tied with Chinese Taipei's Chia-Chen Tien, leading to a shoot-off. Unfortunately, Manu’s poor performance in the shoot-off, with just one successful hit, eliminated her from the competition.

In the qualification round, Manu finished in third position with a score of 585, while Esha Singh, after a poor first day, bounced back to take the seventh and final spot for the final with a score of 579.

Meanwhile, Simranpreet Brar, who was in the top six after the first day, dropped out of the final, finishing in 13th place with a score of 576.