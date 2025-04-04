ISSF Shooting World Cup: Chain Singh wins his first Individual World Cup medal

Chain Singh clinched the first medal for India at the first ISSF Shooting World Cup of the year. He clinched a bronze medal in men's 50 rifle three positions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday.

This was the third World Cup medal for the experienced Indian shooter, but the first ever in an individual competition. He overcame the challenge of his fellow mate, Aishwary Tomar, who settled for fourth place.

The youngster Aishwary was in the medal positions for the major part of the final, but a poor shot of 7.8 on the 41st shot ended his medal hopes, and he finished fourth with a score of 432.6.

Meanwhile, National Games champion Niraj Kumar finished in seventh position, whereas the renowned 50m shooter Istvan Peni (461) of Hungary clinched the gold medal ahead of the Chinese shooter, Jiaming Tian (458.8).

In the qualification round, Aishwary (589, 31x) and Chain Singh (589, 27x) finished in second and third positions, respectively. Niraj, meanwhile, finished fifth with a score of 587.

Manu Bhaker returns in action

Paris Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker also returned to the circuit for the first time since her triumph, marking it a good comeback as she ended the first day of the qualification round of 25m sports pistol in the top five.

If we exclude the RPO athletes, Manu is currently sitting in the third position after scoring 291 with 7 inner tens, followed by Simranpreet Brar in fifth with a score of 290 in the precision stage.

Meanwhile, Olympian Esha Singh is currently in 11th position with a score of 285. She will be hoping for a better second day in the rapid-fire stage and to jump into the top eight to book her place in the final.