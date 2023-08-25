ISSF World Championships 2023: India finish 2nd on medal tally, win 4 Olympic quotas

Tiyana, Sakshi Suryavanshi and Kirandeep Kaur combined to clinch a sixth gold for India in the Women's 50M Pistol final in Baku on Friday as India finished the 2023 ISSF World Championships with six gold and eight bronze medals in total.

India finished the event with 14 medals, second behind China on the overall medal tally. China was on top with 15 gold, seven silver, and six bronze. The USA was third with five gold, two silver, and a bronze.

India are 30th on the list of overall medals won in the history of the ISSF World Championships.

This is how @RiaKumari7 of India 🇮🇳 won the Olympic Quota in Women's Trap at the ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan. #indianshooting pic.twitter.com/j9tECiBYoG — indianshooting.com (@indianshooting) August 25, 2023

India also ensured four Paris Olympic quotas from the tournament. Mehuli Ghosh, Sift Kaur Samra, Akhil Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari were the four shooters who won the four quota places for the country.

There were 48 Olympic quotas up on offer throughout the duration of the ISSF World Championships.