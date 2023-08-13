ISSF World Championships Baku: 48 Olympics quota places up for grabs, Indian shooters aim to seal spots

The ISSF World Championships are starting on August 14 in Baku, Azerbaijan. A 22-member Indian squad, comprising of rifle and pistol shooters, will eye on securing Olympic quotas and fine-tuning their performances ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



While the pistol team, comprising shooters like Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh, will remain the same for the Asian Games, there will be little changes in the rifle squad as World Championships do not have restrictions on squad members. In the Asian Games, only five shooters are allowed to play in men's and women's rifle events.

All eyes will be on Hriday Hazarika, who replaced Rudrankksh Patil in the men’s air rifle contingent. Likewise, Ashi Chouksey, who is only listed in women’s 50m 3-position at Baku, will be under the radar.

Eyes will also be on Niraj Kumar who replaced Swapnil Kusale, who earned a quota place for Paris Olympics, in the men’s 50m 3P rifle event. Niraj, who won team gold in 2021, will compete alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran, which gives India an opportunity to secure their second Olympic quota in the event at the World Championships, where four quota places for the Paris 2024 will be up for grab.

India has so far booked three quota places. A total of 48 Olympic quota places will be for grabs at the World Championships in Baku.

Aishwary Pratap will be India's best bet in the men’s 50m 3P rifle event, given his recent form. He won gold medals in the Changwon and Cairo editions of the ISSF World Cup.

In women's 10m air rifle, the best placed Indians for a quota place will be Tilottoma Sen, who won a bronze medal at the Cairo World Cup.

Likewise, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker will be well placed to seal their places in the women’s 25m sports pistol event of the Paris Olympics, considering the wealth of experience they carry on their shoulders. A total of four places will be up for grabs in the event in Baku.

The Olympic qualification events will be taking place from August 17 to August 24, and the non-Olympic competition continuing until Friday 31st August.

The Olympic quota places are awarded to National Olympic Committee (NOC) rather than the specific athlete.