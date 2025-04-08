ISSF Shooting World Cup: Suruchi, Vijayveer clinch gold medals in Argentina

National Games champion Suruchi Singh continued her fine form by winning the women's 10m air pistol final at the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday.

She edged past the three experienced Chinese shooters to stun the field and top the final with a brilliant score of 244.6. China's Wei Qian and Ranxin Jiang settled for silver and bronze, respectively, with scores of 241.9 and 221.

Later, 22-year-old Vijayveer Sidhu doubled India's gold medal tally on the day, clinching his first-ever Individual World Cup title in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event.

He edged past the Italian shooter, Riccardo Mazzetti (28/40), in the final series of five shots to clinch the gold medal with 29/40 hits in the final. China's Yuhao Yang clinched the bronze medal.

Indian shooters shine on the world stage! 🙌🏻



22-year-old Vijayveer Sidhu, after a tough Olympic miss, kickstarts 2025 by winning his first-ever individual ISSF World Cup gold in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.🏆



Joining him in glory, 18-year-old Suruchi Phogat, a former wrestler,… pic.twitter.com/5cK82kqbTD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 9, 2025

Suruchi surges ahead

The 18-year-old from Haryana was placed fourth with a score of 49.9 after the first five shots as China's Qian Wei lead the pack with 51.7.

After the first ten shots, before the start of the two-shot elimination process, Suruchi maintained her fourth position with a score of 100.9 as Wei continued to lead.

The Indian shot consistently and remained in the fray as she jumped two positions at the end of 12 shots, and was just 0.1 shots behind the leader.

Thereafter, Suruchi only progressed toward the gold, extending her lead to 0.3 after 14 shots with a score of 142.8. She backed up her gold-winning finish with a strong 10.8 and 10 in the final two shots.

In the qualification round, Suruchi topped with a score of 583, while two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker failed to make the final. She finished 13th with a score of 574 and missed the final by just 1 point.

In the same event, Surbhi Rao(RPO) and Sainyam finished 14th and 17th, respectively.